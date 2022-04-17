Fire at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Where 1997 Blaze Killed 59 People

A fire broke out at Uphaar Cinema in Delhi this morning. The theatre remains closed since the 1997 tragedy when a deadly blaze killed 59 people.

According to the officials, a few seats, furniture, and waste caught fire in the theatre this morning and the balcony and a floor were affected due to the fire. As per PTI report, nine fire engines were rushed to the spot. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said that they got information about the fire at around 4:40 am and fire was brought under control by 7.20 am. By the time, the fire was brought under control, it has already damaged some of the seats and furniture of the cinema hall.

Uphaar Cinema Fire:

One of the worst fire tragedies that took place in India. On June 13, 1997, at about 6.55 a.m., the bigger of the two transformers installed and maintained by DVB on the ground floor of the Uphaar Cinema building caught fire. At around 7 a.m, an explosion was heard by the security guard, Sudhir Kumar, who then discovered smoke in the transformer room. The fire tenders rushed to the spot and fire was brought under control by 7.25 a.m. In the fire accident, a total of 59 were trapped inside and died of asphyxiation, while 103 were seriously injured in the resulting stampede.

