Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express, Passengers Safe

Nov 05, 2022, 15:51 IST
Nashik: Chaotic scenes were witnessed after a fire broke out on Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express’s parcel van on Saturday morning, officials said. The cloud of smoke was coming out of the parcel van of 18030 Shalimar Kolkata-Mumbai LTT train around 8.45 am at Nashik Road station. However, everyone heaved a sigh of relief as no injuries were reported in the incident. 
 
According to Shivaji Sutar, Chief Spokesperson of Central Railway, the fire-fighting personnel were mobilised and the conflagration was brought under control. He said the burnt parcel van was detached from the other coaches and the train continued its journey at 11.57 am. 

“All passengers are safe. As a precaution, the engine was separated from the parcel van and the fire has now been brought under control. There are no casualties in the incident,” Sutar said. 

