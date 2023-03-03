Fire Breaks Out in Delhi, Robots Part Of Rescue Operations

A major fire breaks out in a slum area at Sultanpuri in Capital City(New Delhi). The residents informed the fire department officials after noticing the flames.

The officials reached the spot and were able to douse the fire and bring the situation under control with the help of robots.

The officer from the fire department, AK Jaiswal stated, " We reached the spot with 15 fire engines and tried to douse the flames. We also took the situation under control with the help of robots and fire engines. There are no casualties.”

More details about the incident are awaited.