GUWAHATI: Days after a major blow out on May 27, a massive fire broke out at the Baghjan Oil Field in Tinsukia district of Assam on Tuesday. The incident happened at well number five of the plant, triggering panic in nearby areas of Baghjan village, where the facility is located.

However, no immediate casualties were reported, a web portal said.

Visuals from the site showed dark clouds of smoke billowing into the sky from the plant.

According to a media report, the Oil India Limited had warned that gas was leaking uncontrollably from the plant and said that the company was adopting measures to avert such a tragedy.

Around 300 people are working at the spot to control the blow out.

On May 27, at least 3,000 people from the vicinity were evacuated who were in 1.5 km radius of the well. It was last week that locals protested demanding compensation for their loss as they were moved to relief camps.