FIR Registered Against Twitter India Over Child Pornographic Content On Its Site

There are already multiple cases registered against Twitter India in three different instances but now the microblogging site is once again in trouble over something really sensitive. The Delhi Police filed an FIR against Twitter based on a complaint that child pornography is available on the platform.

A complaint was received by the police that child pornographic content was available on Twitter, after which the FIR was filed. This adds to the mountain of cases against the social media platform in India. Earlier there were problems with user content and new IT rules. Things escalated when Delhi Police raided the Twitter office.

Recently a complaint was registered in Madhya Pradesh against Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari. Also, Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district filed an FIR against the MD in a similar case. A map that appeared on Twitter under their header ‘Tweep Life’ excluded Union Territories of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir from India.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a legal child rights body under the aegis of the Ministry of Women and Child Development together registered the complaint against Twitter for the availability of child pornographic content on their site. These are in the form of either links or accounts.

Also Read: Twitter Map Shows Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir Outside India, MD Manish Maheshwari Booked

The FIR was registered under the relevant section of IPC and POCSO [Protection of Children from Sexual Offences] Act. The investigation is underway now.

Along with this, other complaints are also registered against Twitter. The Indian government has sent many warnings to the microblogging site. They have been engaged in a social media and IT war for the past few weeks. Two weeks back, the centre sent a final warning to Twitter for them to comply with the new rules or they are likely to face a ban. But even then things did not work out well. According to the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act now Twitter will have to face responsibility for any content that is posted there.

Twitter commented on the child pornography matter and said that they will not tolerate it. The platform has zero-tolerance for such cases.