Uttar Pradesh police have registered an FIR against the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. Along with Yadav, 20 other party workers were also named in the FIR that was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to rioting.

According to the FIR that was lodged at the Paghbada police station of Moradabad, Yadav was involved in a violent incident against journalists.

The incident allegedly occurred on Thursday. It was said that Yadav’s security personnel and journalists had a brawl during a press conference that was held in Moradabad. The report suggests that a couple of journalists suffered minor injuries.

The Superintendent of Police of Moradabad, Amit Kumar Anand shared the details of the FIR and said that it was registered after the journalists in the said incident made a complaint. "The FIR was lodged on the complaint of journalists who were injured during the press conference incident. Based on that, we have booked Akhilesh Yadav and 20 unidentified Samajwadi Party workers under sections 147 (rioting), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started investigations.”

The police are continuing their investigation and secured the CCTV footage. Based on the footage and complaint of the SP’s Moradabad district president Jaibir Singh Yadav, another FIR was lodged against two journalists.

Superintendent Anand added that "the second FIR was lodged against one Ubaid-ur-Rehman and Fareed Samsi, who are reportedly journalists. The two have been booked under sections 160 (committing scuffle) 341(unlawful restraint), 332(causing harm to a public servant), 353 (deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.”

Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and posted a copy of the FIR. He wrote that “The FIR filed against me by the BJP government of UP, I am posting a copy of it here, in the public interest and to give information to every citizen. If the need arises, we will also install hoardings in the capital Lucknow. This FIR is a symbol of frustration of the losing BJP.”