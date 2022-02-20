FIR Against NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede For Obtaining Hotel License By Wilful Misrepresentation of Facts

According to Kopri police, an FIR was filed against an IRS official and former zonal director of Mumbai NCB Sameer Wankhede for forgery in Mumbai's Thane for securing a hotel license after willful misrepresentation of his age. The FIR was lodged on Saturday night in response to a complaint made by State Excise Department officer Shankar Gogavale, who claimed that Wankhede was under the age of 18 when he obtained a licence for Sadguru Bar in the city in 1996-97.

The Thane collector issued an order to revoke the bar's licence. According to the FIR, the former zonal NCB director was not eligible to sign these agreements, but he pretended to be a major on a Stamp paper in his agreement deed for Thane's Sadguru Hotel. Notably, NCP politician and Maharashtra Minister Wankhede were also accused of getting the hotel's licence when he was a minor.