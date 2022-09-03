FIR Against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari For Forcing Flight Takeoff at Deoghar Airport

Jharkhand police on Saturday registered an FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, and Manoj Tiwari alongside seven others for allegedly entering the Air Traffic Control (ATC) room at Deoghar airport in Jharkhand and forcing the officials to clearance of their chartered flight for take-off at night.

Based on the complaint filed by Suman Anan, DSP of the airport, a case was registered. Nine persons, including Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari, and the airport director, have been charged with endangering the life or safety of others and criminal trespass.

According to the FIR, on August 31, Lok Sabha MP from Godda Nishikant Dubey, his son Kanishk Kant Dubey, Mahikant Dubey, MP Manoj Tiwari, Mukesh Pathak, Devta Pandey, and Pintu Tiwari entered the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Deoghar airport without permission and used their influence to pressure officials to give clearance to their chartered plane despite the fact that there is no night take-off or landing facility there. The FIR was registered at the Kunda Police Station on September 1 on the complaint of security in-charge Suman Anand who said that said persons breached the safety norms by entering the ATC room and forcing the officials for clearance to take-off.

To the questions asked by Manjunath Bhajantri IAS, Dr Nishikant Dubey said that he took the necessary permission from the Airport authorities and said as Chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee, I have the right to inspect. Here is the tweet.

1.) I took the necessary permission from the Airport authorities.

2.) As Chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee, I have the right to inspect.

3.) I am in High Court fighting a case for your delay in facilitating night landing facilities. You are in contempt of court. https://t.co/V0AnPcEFcx — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 2, 2022

