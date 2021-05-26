Financial Assistance to Transgender Community, Here's How To Apply

New Delhi: As the country battles COVID-19, members of the transgender community have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, owing to severe disruption in their livelihoods. The current state of affairs in the country has forced this impoverished population into a state of severe distress. The Transgender Community is having a tough time battling acute scarcity of basic necessities such as food and health care.

Members of the transgender community have made distressed calls and sent emails to the government, requesting assistance and support in light of the current situation, the government said in a statement.

Allowance for Transgender People to Make a Living:

As an immediate measure to assist Transgender people in meeting their basic needs, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, which is the nodal ministry for Transgender Welfare, has agreed to provide each Transgender person with a Rs 1,500 subsistence allowance.

This financial aid would assist the transgender community in meeting their basic necessities. NGOs and community-based organizations (CBOs) that work with transgender people have been asked to publicize this move.

How to apply:

After filling out a form with basic information, Aadhar, and a bank account number, any transgender individual or CBO acting on their behalf can apply for financial assistance. The National Institute of Social Defense, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has made the form available on their website.

This form is also being shared on social media with the support of NGOs and CBOs to ensure that the information reaches as many Transgender people as possible. During last year's lockdown, the Ministry also offered financial assistance and ration kits to transgender people. A total of 98.50 lakh rupees was spent, with nearly 7,000 transgender people receiving assistance across the country.

Vaccination of transgenders:

The Ministry has also written a letter to all state principal secretaries to ensure that transgender people are not discriminated against in existing Covid/vaccination centres. They've also been asked to hold public awareness campaigns, specifically targeting the transgender community in various vernaculars, to ensure that they're well-informed about the vaccine process.

A request has also been made to the states to set up separate mobile vaccination centres or booths for transgender people, similar to those established in Haryana and Assam.

Counselling Services Helpline:

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has also launched a free helpline for troubled Transgender people owing to the ongoing pandemic for psychological assistance and mental health treatment, as people facing mental health issues are unable to seek help due to the stigma associated with it.

Any transgender person can speak to experts on the Helpline number 8882133897. This helpline will be available Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm, and 3 pm to 5 pm. Professional Psychologists will offer counseling services for their mental wellbeing on this helpline.