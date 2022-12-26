Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Admitted to AIIMS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to a private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. She was taken to AIIMS at around 12 pm. The Union Minister, yesterday, had paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' in Delhi on the occasion of Vajpayee's 98th birth anniversary.

According to sources, Sitharaman has been taken to AIIMS for an annual routine checkup. They further said she will most likely leave post-lunch.

