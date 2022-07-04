A controversial poster in which goddess Kaali is shown smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag representing the LGBT community in her hand, has sparked off a massive uproar on the internet. Netizens have accused the makers of hurting the sentiments and beliefs of Hindu community.

Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film - today at @AgaKhanMuseum as part of its “Rhythms of Canada”

Link: https://t.co/RAQimMt7Ln I made this performance doc as a cohort of https://t.co/D5ywx1Y7Wu@YorkuAMPD @TorontoMet @YorkUFGS Feeling pumped with my CREW❤️ pic.twitter.com/L8LDDnctC9 — Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) July 2, 2022

A well-known filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has criticised the Kaali film director Leena Manimekalai while invoking the Supreme Court observation in Nupur Sharma’s case regarding her objectionable remark about the prophet of Islam. He has also demanded the arrest of Leena Manimekalai. Other netizens alleged that through the poster, Hindu deity was being disrespected.

Will the Supreme Court which blamed #NupurSharma for the killing of #kanahiyalal now take up this case of a filmmaker who has abused #HinduGoddess (Maa Kaali) and put her behind bars.

Will the begums of #UrbanNaxal gang & #Lutyensmedia condemn this. #ArrestLeenaManimekalai . pic.twitter.com/yo7r2otD8y — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 4, 2022

Meanwhile, a Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint against Leena for sharing the ‘highly objectionable’ poster on July 2. Media reports suggest that Jindal has demanded a ban on the objectionable photo and the clip from the documentary.

The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has registered a complaint which reportedly read, “This deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of Hindu Community through highly objectionable video and photo from her twitter account by the accused which is well circulated in social media and all public platforms is an offence under section 295A ,298, 505, 67 I.T Act and 34 IPC and therefore penal action should be taken against the accused.”

Toronto-based filmmaker Manimekalai had earlier shared the poster on the micro-blogging platform for which she is drawing a flak on social media for hurting religious sentiments with the depiction of goddess Kaali.

Meanwhile, Leena Manimekalai reacted to the backlash she is facing over her controversial poster through a tweet. She wrote that her film revolves around goddess Kaali’s experience when she appears and takes a stroll on the streets of Toronto.

The Madurai-born filmmaker further said in her Tamil tweet that users should use the hashtag “love you Leena manimekalai” instead of “#arrest Leena manimekalai”.

The rough English translation of Leena’s Tamil tweet is: “The film revolves around the events that take place one evening, when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don’t put the hashtag ‘arrest Leena manimekalai’ and put the hashtag ‘love you Leena manimekalai"