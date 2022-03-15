Festival of Colours: Businesses Across Spectrum Splash Offers To Holi Customers

As the festival of colours fast approaches, balloons, herbal colours and pichkaris are selling like hotcakes. With the Covid-19 cases decreasing, people are hoping to celebrate a mega Holi this year. Local shopkeepers are doing a brisk business. They are happy that the Holi business is doing well this time as the demand for Holi material has soared in the market.

Cashing in on the festival of colour, major business players are enticing customers across the country. Surf Excel has launched its Holi campaign to take forward its ‘Daag Achche Hain’ slogan. The campaign has been aired on TV channels since the start of this month.

With the BJP winning four state assembly elections recently and party workers celebrating Holi with saffron gulal, Ola Electric has introduced a special edition Gerua colour in S1 Pro. The company says this special edition will be available for purchase only on March 17 and 18. The purchase window will be available only for reservers on March 17 and others can book the electric bike on Ola App on March 18.

In between deliveries, the @olaelectric marketing team figured out our Holi plan after all! Launching the S1 Pro in a beautiful new colour - गेरुआ 🧡!! Purchase window opens for reservers on 17th and for EVERYONE ELSE on 18th only on the Ola app! Holi hai!🛵⚡ pic.twitter.com/TfbEB8SQD3 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) March 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the travel tech company OYO has announced stays at a flat price of Rs 499 per night for a minimum booking of 2 nights across India. In its latest survey of travellers, OYO found that ahead of the upcoming Holi long weekend there’s been a spike in demand for leisure destinations across India.