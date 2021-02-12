Femina Miss India 2020 Winner Is Telangana’s Manasa Varanasi

Manasa Varanasi, an engineer from Telangana, has bagged the VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020 title. Haryana’s Manika Sheokand was declared VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020 while Uttar Pradesh’s Manya Singh crowned VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Runner Up. In a nationwide virtual hunt, a total of 31 finalists were shortlisted for the finale that was held in Mumbai. The jury panel comprised actors Neha Dupia, Chitrangada Singh, Pulkit Samrat and renowned designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

The opening round of the pageant was led by Miss World 2019- 2nd Runner Up and Miss World Asia 2019 Suman Rao. And She crowned her successor Manasa Varanasi who will represent India at the 70th Miss World pageant that is scheduled to take place later this year.‘Not only writing, painting, running, singing but also making friends should be practised. You also need to practice how to be a good friend, a good sibling and a good person. Practice should not stop until people realize it. We must also learn to show anger where it was necessary and to show kindness to those in need. I realize that these are the things that will empower us and take us to higher peaks.' says Manasa.

Manasa, 23, attended Global Indian School in Hyderabad and completed her B.Tech in Computer Science from Vasavi Engineering College. Works as a Psychological Financial Information Exchange Analyst in Engineering. After completing her engineering studies, Manasa was selected as the FBB-India Fashion Hub Colors TV Femina Miss India 2019 Telangana Finalist. The beauty queen, who won the Femina Miss India pageant, excels in writing, reading, music, yoga and Bharatanatyam. 'I was very shy in my childhood, afraid to mingle with people. As I grew older I started questioning myself every day and started improving myself. I still continue this habit. This will make me more powerful every day in front of the world,' she said.

The beauty joined a charity and also educated children. Manasa says that being with children can teach a lot. Her passion for the arts and practice brought her the crown today. Telugu people aspire Manasa Varanasi to climb more victories in her life.