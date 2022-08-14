Fauji ka Gaon in UP : Festive Mood in Gahmar Village on Eve of I-Day

Gahmar, UP: On this Independence Day, we will introduce you to ‘Fauji ka Gaon’. Yes, you read that right, this village whose official name is Gahmar is also called the ‘village of soldiers’. Because, every household in this village has members who have served or are serving in the Army.

In Gahmar, one of the country's largest villages, the enthusiasm is palpable on the eve of Independence Day with the tricolour hoisted atop every house. Locals said that in ‘Fauji ka Gaon’, hoisting the tricolour on Independence Day and Republic Day is a tradition. The Central government's ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign this year has only added to the spirit of patriotism.

Villagers say soldiers from Gahmar have fought in wars from World War II to Kargil conflict. Pictures and medals of soldiers adorn shelves in most houses of Gahmar. According to the village head Balwant Singh, Gahmar village has given 20,000 soldiers to the country so far. Currently, about 5,000 villagers are working in different positions in the Army, he said.

Independence Day is celebrated every year in Gahmar village, whose population is about 25,000, this time special preparations are being made to mark 75 years of independence. People of the village have also joined the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

In the village of Gahmar, you will find a training ground to help those who wish to join the Army prepare for it, social worker Chandra said adding the ground resembles an Army training unit. He said that it has a running track and various other facilities needed for rigorous training for Army recruitment. As the youngsters are focusing on training for military recruitment instead of pursuing higher education, hardly a dozen people from the village have made it to officer ranks, Chandra concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)

