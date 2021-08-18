Fasting on Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2021 Will Help Childless Couples, Deets Inside

Shravana Masam is one of the most auspicious months for Hindus. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2021 is observed on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. It is also called Pavitropana Ekadashi, Pavitra Ekadashi, etc. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi falls on the 11th lunar day of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the month of Shravan. On this special day, devotees of Lord Vishnu keep fast. It is believed that if any couple is not having children for a long time after the marriage, both of them can keep fast on this auspicious day. Observing fast on Shravana Putrada Ekadashi will beget children and parents also observe fast on Putrada Ekadashi for the well-being of their children.

There are two Putrada Ekadashis in a year - Pausha Putrada Ekadashi and Shravana Putrada Ekadashi. Pausha Putrada Ekadashi is observed in the month of Pausha (December-January) whereas Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is observed in the month of Shravana.

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Timings:

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi will be observed on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi tithi starts at 3:20 AM on August 18, 2021, and ends at 1:05 AM on August 19, 2021. The breaking fast time is between 06:32 AM to 08:53 AM August 19, 2021.

Mantras To Chant:

One can chant any one of the "Vishnu Mantras" and Slokas on the day of Shravana Putrada Ekadasi – Om Namo Bhagavate Vaasudevaaya Mantra, Vishnu Sahasranama Stotram or Vishnu Ashtottaram.