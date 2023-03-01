Farooq Abdullah Bats for South Politician as Next PM Candidate

Chennai: National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday endorsed Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin as the next Prime Minister.

The NC leader was in Chennai to attend the 70th birthday celebrations of DMK leader and chief minister Stalin in the city. He lavished praises on the DMK leader and said, “Why not? Why can't he become the PM? What is wrong about it?” when the Kashmiri leader was asked about the prime ministerial candidate from the joint Opposition for the 2024 General elections.

“It’s a wonderful beginning. Stalin and DMK have done very well for the unity of the nation. India is unity in diversity. If you protect diversity, you’ll protect unity,” he added.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pays floral tribute to his father & former CM M Karunanidhi as well as to ex-CM & DMK founder CN Annadurai, at their memorials in Chennai on his birthday today. pic.twitter.com/mSnac9hHFc — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

Several leaders from opposition parties like Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav were invited to Stalin's birthday celebrations.

