Farmers' Woes: Two Rupees Cheque For 512 Kg Onions!

An incident which highlighted the dire situation of farmers in India, who are often left at the mercy of middlemen and traders has come to light in Solapur of Maharashtra.

A farmer named Rajendra Tukaram Chavan from Barshi received a cheque of Rs 2 for selling 500 kg of onion. The farmer travelled 70 kms to sell onions. Unfortunately, the price for the onions went down to a low of Rs 1 per kg. After accounting for labour and weighing cost, he was only left with just Rs 2. A trader in the market yard handed him the cheque, which has caused outrage as the date on the cheque is March 8, 2023.

The photos of the receipt and the cheque have gone viral on social media.

महाराष्ट्र, सोलापुर के बोरगांव बारशी गांव के किसान राजेंद्र तुकाराम चव्हाण ने 17 फरवरी को 500 किलो प्याज मंडी में बेचा। गाड़ी भाड़ा, तुलाई और मजदूरी का पैसा काटने के बाद उन्हें मात्र 2 रुपए मिले, हां मात्र 2 रुपए। चेक पर तारीख भी 8 मार्च 2023 लिखी है। pic.twitter.com/L5VCzkYfA3 — Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) February 24, 2023

