Farmers Rail Roko Rally: Protestors Sit On Tracks In Haryana, Punjab; Trains Halted

As protest against the Farm Laws continues, farmers have now decided on a “Rail Roko” rally. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) are now holding their Rail rook rally as a protest against the three contentious agriculture laws.

For many months now, the farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws. After the “Republic Day Tractor Rally,” this was another agitation planned by the farmers as a continuation to their protest. For the ‘Rail Roko’ protest, the farmers have gathered in parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka and Maharashtra. They are sitting down on the railway tracks.

It is a peaceful protest and will take place till 4pm today. As a precaution, the trains have been halted. In the areas were the protest is underway, all the train servies have been stopped for some time. Police and security personnel have been deployed.

The train services at Sonipat, Ambala and Jind in Haryana were stopped as the tracks were completely occupied by the farmers. Even the tracks near Kurukshetra, Panipat and Panchkula were also blocked by the protestors.

The Jalandhar Cantt-Jammu railway track in Jalandhar is also blocked along with Delhi-Ludhiana-Amritsar track in Punjab. All this has led to a delay in the trains and services will only begin after the agitation is over. After the agitation is over, certain security checks will take place and then the railway services will be allowed to continue. More than 60 train schedules have been affected by this.

In Bengaluru, this led to a hubbub as the police officials were stopping the farmers from protesting. The union leaders have expressed their disappointment over this. The leaders have said that nothing can stop them. The protests will continue until all the three farm laws are revoked.