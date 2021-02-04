Farmers' Protests: Sachin Tendulkar Bats For Govt, Gets Trolled

Following Rihanna and Greta Thunberg’s tweets supporting farmers’ protest that caused a lot of commotion, Sachin Tendulkar has taken to Twitter in order to express his thoughts. He joined the "India Against Propaganda" move and said only Indians can decide for India as they know it best.

Pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted regarding the farmers' protest and extended solidarity to them. This took the protest to an international level. Following them were other foreign celebrities as well.

Bollywood actors like Kangana Ranaut and others replied to Rihanna and Greta Thunberg’s tweets telling them to sit down as they do not know about India. Even the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement saying such comments by celebrities are not accurate. Without naming anyone, the MEA said that people should not speak on matters where they do not have knowledge and understanding.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand is undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” read MEA’s statement.

Along with Sachin Tendulkar, other celebrities joined the move as well. Actors including Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar posted while using the hashtags and urged people to not believe anything without understanding. Stay away from ‘half truths.’

“Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether,” Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli said.

Ajay Devgn said, "Don't fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It's important to stand united at this hour without any infighting."

Similarly actor Akshay Kumar also posted "Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let's support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences.”

This was Sachin’s tweet:

“India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda,” posted the Cricket legend.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

While some agreed with Sachin’s post, many also said that he was being biased. Instead of taking sides, he could have been neutral. The legend cricketer was trolled by many.

"Why do this? Either stay neutral or stand with people instead of the fascist powers. After a lifetime of respect wealth fame do you really need to do this? Can't you turn down the PR request? What will they do? What's the fear? Have you also done some hanky Panky in the taxes?" read a Twitter user's post.

