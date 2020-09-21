Farmers Will Have Access To Technology With New Farm Bills!

Two of the three agriculture-related farm bills were passed in Rajya Sabha by voice vote on Sunday amid unprecedented uproar and protests. Farmers and opposition parties are against the bills. The farmers of Telangana, Haryana, and Punjab expressed dissatisfaction over the bills.

The government claims that the legislations would change the agricultural sector and increase the income of farmers. By 2022, the centre had promised to double the income of farmers. The bills are said to make farmers independent of government-controlled markets and would receive a higher price for their goods.

The centre passed two bills - Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

The ruling TRS party in Telangana is against the bills brought by the NDA government and termed it as antifarmer. The chief minister of Telangana said that the bills would hurt farmers and benefit corporates. The Andhra Pradesh government is supporting the new farm bills.

According to the BJP government, system of MSP will remain and government procurement will continue. Modi took to his Twitter and tweeted that, "We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations."

He further added that, "Our agriculture sector is in desperate need of latest technology that assists the industrious farmers. Now, with the passage of the bills, our farmers will have easier access to futuristic technology that will boost production and yield better results. This is a welcome step."

Modi also said that, "For decades, the Indian farmer was bound by various constraints and bullied by middlemen. The bills passed by Parliament liberate the farmers from such adversities. These bills will add impetus to the efforts to double income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them."