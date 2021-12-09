Farmers Call off Strike, Delhi Borders To Be Cleared

NEW DELHI: After more than a year of protesting at Delhi's borders, the farmers have finally called off their agitation on Thursday, after the Centre sent them an official letter accepting almost all their demands.

The Centre's letter, on the letterhead of the agriculture secretary, also said that the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have given in-principle consent to giving compensation to the kin of farmers who lost their lives.

The farmers were on a sit-in protest since last November against the three- farm laws, which have since been repealed by the government recently.

The farmers will vacate the Delhi borders after holding a victory march on December 11.

Also Read: Farm Laws: 4 Times Narendra Modi Did a U Turn

Leaders of Samayukta Kisan Morcha after announcing the end of agitation said they will hold a review meeting on January 15 to see the progress on the promises made by the Centre.

They have now started vacating the borders and will head back to their respective states and homes.

It is a historic win for farmers and we apologise to all the people who faced problems due to protests, said a farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha said that a special prayer will be offered at Golden Temple on December 13 marking the end of the protests, where more than 500 organisations have participated. They conducted these protests despite the COVID pandemic and harsh weather and many lives were lost during this phase.

Also Read: Telangana Govt to Pay 3 Lakh Each to kin of 750 Farmers Who Died During Farm Laws Agitation