Farm Laws: Did Sachin, Lata Tweet Under Govt's Pressure? Maharashtra Govt Sensational Decision

The Maharashtra government has taken a sensational decision to probe into the tweets made by several celebrities in support of the central government in the wake of the farmer agitations in Delhi.

It is known that besides master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and singer Lata Mangeshkar, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and team captain Virat Kohli have come out in support of the central government's farm laws on social media platform.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's announced that tweets posted by celebrities will be investigated has caused a stir. Anil on Monday said that people from different walks of life were making similar tweets, raising suspicions and that Maharashtra Intelligence was investigating the issue. He clarified that there would be an investigation into whether there was any involvement of the central government or other persons behind the series of tweets. The Home Minister's statement is making waves across the country.

It is a known fact that farmers across the country are agitating against the controversial agricultural laws brought in by the central government. Several international celebrities have tweeted in support of the farmers' movement. Among them are pop singer Rihanna, environmental activist Greta Thunberg and former adult actor Mia Khalifa. The celebrities expressed their solidarity with the farmers' movement in India.

In this context, people like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Akshay Kumar tweeted condemning their support and instead backed the central government. This development has led to a large-scale debate in the country. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Raj Thackeray also condemned the move, including some leaders in the Congress party. Many have accused Sachin and Lata Mangeshkar of making these tweets under pressure from the BJP government at the Centre. In this context, the decision taken by the Government of Maharashtra is causing a sensation.