Farm Laws: 4 Times Narendra Modi Did a U Turn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Friday that he was repealing three divisive farm laws that had triggered large farmer demonstrations. This was a surprising revelation and an unexpected change of events.

The PM finally apologized to the nation when he announced on television that three farm laws that he had vehemently defended for the previous year would be repealed, saying, "Today, I apologize if some farmers did not understand what we were trying to achieve through the farm laws." The three farm laws have been decided to be repealed. In the future Parliament session, we will remove all three bills."

Well this is not the first time that something like this has happened. Earlier too the government has withdrawn some of the laws against which people protested.

- Because of farmer and common people protests, the Land Acquisition and Resettlement (Second Amendment) Bill, 2015, which attempted to dilute the 2013 law that replaced the 1894 colonial statute, was forced to be put on hold.

- Next one was, due to widespread protests, the government was obliged to halt the deployment of the biometric National Population Register (NPR) component of the UID/Aadhaar Number programme under the Citizenship Act.

- Then, in response to a protest led by the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), they withdrew the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017.

- FRDI Bill was withdrawn from Lok Sabha and that came as good news for bank depositors and account holders.