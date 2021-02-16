Family Pays 1.5 Lakh To Contract Killer To Eliminate Woman Over Relationship With Muslim

In a very shocking incident, a woman was burnt alive by her family members. Police suspect the case to be an honour killing. Police have arrested woman's father, brother-in-law, borther and another person in connection with the case. According to the police, the family members gave Rs. 1.5 lakh to a killer, Varun Tiwari to kill the woman over her relationship with a Muslim man. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh.

A police official said that, "The victim's father Kailash Yadav, brother Ajit Yadav, brother-in-law Satyaprakash Yadav and one Sitaram Yadav were arrested on Sunday. A petrol container and motorcycle used in the crime have also been recovered by the police. A hunt is on to trace the contract killer."

Superintendent of Police of Sant Kabir Nagar, Kaustubh said that, "A half-burnt body of a young woman was found at village Jigina under Dhanghata police station limit on February 4. With the help of local police, surveillance, CCTV footage, field unit and dog squad, the body was identified as that of Ranjana Yadav of Belghat area in Gorakhpur."

He further added that, "The victim's father told the police that his daughter was having an affair with a Muslim man. He said when she was not ready to leave her lover, he along with his son and son-in-law hired a contract killer from Mahuli to kill her."

According to the cops, one of the accused have taken the woman to a secluded place in Jigina village on February 3rd and later another person have joined him. Both of them have set the woman on fire and fled the spot.