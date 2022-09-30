Fake Document Submission for OTT Membership, SIM Could Land you in Jail

Submission of fake documents to avail a mobile sim card or furnishing fake details on over-the-top (OTT) platforms may land you in major trouble soon. As per the prepared draft of the Indian Telecommunication Bill 2022, you will have to serve one year in jail or pay Rs 50,000 penalty if you have ticked those boxes above.

The provision mentioned in the draft bill have been prepared in a bid to tackle online identity fraud menace. “This will help in preventing cyber frauds done using telecom services. Therefore, provisions related to identity have been included in the Bill at relevant places,” the Department of Communications said in the draft bill, according to a report by a leading business news website.

The Centre has also proposed to bring Meta-owned WhatsApp, Zoom, and Google Duo under the ambit of telecom licence, as written in the draft of the Indian Telecommunication Bill 2022.

The government has, however, proposed to give exemption to press messages that are intended to be published in India of correspondents accredited to the Central or state governments from being intercepted.

“For provision of Telecommunication Services and Telecommunication Networks, an entity shall have to obtain a license,” according to the draft.

In another significant clause, the draft bill, released late Wednesday, proposes to waive off fees and penalty of telecom and internet service providers.

The exemption for press messages though won’t be given in case of any public emergency or in the interest of public safety, sovereignty, integrity or security of India, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, or to prevent incitement to an offence, the draft read.

The draft bill was put up on social media by Minister for Telecommunication Ashwini Vaishnaw. Public comments have been sought on it. The last date for seeking comments on the draft legislation is October 20.

It also proposes refund of fees if an internet or telecom service provider offers to surrender the licence. The draft bill says that the Centre may “waive off in part or full any fee, including entry fees, licence fees, registration fees or any other fees or charges, interest, additional charges or penalty” for any licence holder or registered entity under the telecom rules.

