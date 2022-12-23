Fact Check: XBB Variant of Covid, Does it Exist?

The Union Health Ministry took to social media to call out a fake WhatsApp forward about the XBB COVID-19 variant. The ministry said that the message is misleading and fake, while posting an image of the forwarded message.

“This message is circulating in some WhatsApp groups regarding the XBB variant of COVID19. The message is fake and misleading,” it said in a tweet. In the image attached, one can see the message that says that the new XBB variant is deadly and not easily detected. The Omicron XBB variant symptoms do not include cough or fever, the message says.

Symptoms like joint pain, headache, pain in the neck, upper back pain, pneumonia, lack of appetite are experienced, it says. The XBB variant is five times more virulent and has a higher mortality rate, the message that has been called out by the ministry, says.

The fake message says that often there are no symptoms and becomes extremely severe in very less time. The strain directly affects the lungs for a short period of time and is not found in the nasopharyngeal region.The message said that many of the patients detected with the Omicron XBB variant were afebrile and pain free but X-Rays showed mild chest pneumonia.

Meanwhile, the government has said that the pandemic is not over and one should wear masks while in a crowded place. However, experts as well as the government have asked people to not panic over the rising COVID-19 cases.

