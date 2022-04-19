Fact Check: Is Govt Giving 1.6 Lakh Under PM Ladli Lakshmi Yojana?

New Delhi: A YouTube video has gone viral on social media, alleging that the government is paying Rs 1.6 lakh to every girl child in the country as part of the PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana. The viral video, which features Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image, claims that the union government is giving every girl Rs. 1,60,000 under the "PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana" scheme. However, the government's fact-checking arm, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), undertook a fact check on this video and discovered that no such declaration had been made by the government. The claim is false, and the same message has been sent before in multiple cases.

"It is being claimed in a #YouTube video that a cash amount of Rs 1,60,000 is being given by the central government to all daughters under PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana is fake," the government's fact-checking arm, the Press Information Bureau, wrote on Twitter, debunking the fake news. "No such scheme is being run by the Central Government," it continued.

Also Read: Why Do Newspapers Have Four Multicolored Dots At The Bottom?

Ladli Laxmi Yojana

The "Ladli Laxmi Yojana" scheme is notable in that it is a Madhya Pradesh government initiative rather than a national initiative. In October 2021, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the initiative under which girls will be granted Rs 25,000 upon enrolling in college.

"Ladli Laxmis who enrol in colleges would receive a monetary award of Rs 25,000." According to PTI, the MP government's priorities include education, security, health facilities, self-reliance, wealth, and respect for daughters. CM Shivraj continued, "The government would do the work of economically empowering the girl-child, offering them vocational training and providing a guarantee on bank loans." Tuition fees for further education will also be arranged for them."

Claim: As part of the PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana, the Centre is providing Rs 1,60,000 in cash to all girls.

Fact: The Central Government does not run such a scheme.

This fact-checking branch of the Press Information Bureau was formed in December 2019 to combat misinformation and fake news on the internet. According to the report, its stated goal was to "detect misinformation about government policies and initiatives that is being propagated on various social media platforms." The administration has repeatedly warned citizens about the dangers of spreading false information and urged them to only trust reliable sources. People are also encouraged to put in their questions so that fraudulent news can be verified.

How to Get a Fact-Check Done By PIB?

People can send them potentially fraudulent photographs, videos, and articles using PIB. It performs a fact-check on their behalf. The fact-checking process can be completed by following these steps:

Upload the image or video to www.factcheck.pib.gov.in.

Alternatively, you can send the image or video to the WhatsApp number +91-8799711259.

Alternatively, you can email the files to pibfactcheck@gmail.com.