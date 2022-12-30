On Facebook Live: Assam Man Hangs Self After Girlfriend Spurned Marriage Proposal

Guwahati: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man ended his life while livestreaming it on Facebook for the world to see his suicide. The man who died by hanging in his rented home in Assam’s Silchar on Monday said he was taking his life as his girlfriend refused to marry him under her family's pressure.

In the Facebook Live, Jaydeep, who was a medical sales professional, said he could not bear the pain after the girl spurned his love and broke the relationship. He also said the girl turned down his formal marriage proposal in front of everyone.

“I sent a formal proposal of marriage but, in front of everyone, she refused. Later her uncle came to me and said they will kill her because of our relationship. Now I am leaving this world so that she doesn't suffer because of me,” these were Jaydeep Roy’s last words on camera before ending his life.

According to Jaydeep’s family living in Cachar’s Kalain area, the incident took place on Monday night.

“Our family is in deep shock and we don't understand what to do. That's why, till now, we have not filed any FIR. Today we will go to the Silchar police station and decide the next course of action,” Jadeep’s elder brother

Rupam Ray said.

