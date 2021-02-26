Explosive Materials Found Near Ambani’s House, High-Security Deployed

A car with gelatin sticks, an explosive material, inside it was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s home, Antilia, on Carmichael Road in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Minister Anil Deshmukh said that a Scorpio van with some gelatin was found at some distance from Mukesh Ambani's home in Mumbai. The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating it. The truth will come out.

The police were alerted immediately after a suspicious vehicle was reported and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) squad of the Mumbai Police reached the spot and towed away the vehicle after examining it.

Police sources also said that a letter had been found inside the vehicle but did not disclose its contents. Intriguingly, they said, the vehicle's registration number matched one on Mr Ambani's security detail. Security has been increased in the area, the SUV has been seized and senior officers of the Mumbai Police examined the spot.

The police also recovered CCTV footage from a nearby shop, which shows the vehicle being parked on the street leading to Antilia around 1 am on Thursday. The footage shows the vehicle being tailed by another white-coloured car, which halts behind it and then passes by, while the driver inside the Scorpio continues to sit inside. Police are investigating to find out the driver.

