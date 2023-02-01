Explainer: What is Amrit Kaal Which Finds Mention in Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech

New Delhi: Usually the couplet (shayari) or the quote of a wise man that stands out in the budget speech of a Union Finance Minister in the Parliament. However, this year’s budget speech was peppered with ‘Amrit Kaal’.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared the Union Budget 2023-24 as the ‘first budget of Amrit Kaal’. She used these words frequently in her speech.

“This is the first budget in Amrit Kaal, this budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in the previous budget and the blueprint laid for India@100, we envision a prosperous and inclusive India in which the fruits of development reach all,” Sitharaman said in her speech.

Who coined Amrit Kaal?

Sitharaman did not use the ‘Amrit Kaal’ term for the first time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reported to have used this term for the first time in 2021 during 75th Independence Day celebrations.

“This Amrit Kaal is providing us a golden opportunity to fulfil the dreams and goals of this aspirational society,” PM Modi said during his Independence Day speech.

In her maiden address to the joint session of Parliament on Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu said India has entered ‘Amrit Kaal’ after completing its 75 years of Independence and the citizens need to focus on duty and make Aatmanirbhar Bharat a reality.

“Amrit Kaal is a period of 100 years of Independence and making of a developed India. These 25 years is a period for all citizens to focus on duty,” President said.

India completes 100 years of its independence in 2047 and is poised to achieve the status of a developed country over the next 25 years. The next 25 years are termed as ‘Amrit Kaal’.

Origin of Amrit Kaal

The Amrit Kaal has its origin in Vedic astrology which denotes a golden era. It is a critical time when the gates of greater pleasure open for the inhuman, angels and human beings. Amrit Kaal is considered the best and most auspicious time to start new work. As India is set out to become a superpower in the next two-and-a-half decade, Amrit Kaal describes hope for a better future in which the country would become self-reliant.

