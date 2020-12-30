Expired DLs, Vehicle Documents Valid Till March: Transport Dept Extends Validity

On Sunday, in the view of the coronavirus crisis, the centre extended the validity of expiring driving licences (DL) and motor vehicle documents until 31 March 2021.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that, "The validity of some of the important documents like driving licenses, vehicle registration and fitness certificates, which expired on or after 1 February but were unable to be renewed due to coronavirus-led disruptions, will remain valid to assist individuals in continuing their regular commutes."

This is the government's fourth such extension after earlier advisories in March, June and August.

The last extension was till 31 December. In view of the fact that people found it difficult to renew the validity of various documents due to lockdowns imposed in different parts of the country, the government provided for the availability of essential goods and licensed vehicles to transport those goods and further opened up the operation of passenger transport.