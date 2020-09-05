Experts Want Social Dome To Prevent Online Communal Hate

A panel of eminent citizens and social activists strongly recommended the setting up of a ‘social media dome’ for intelligence generation mechanism and to keep a tab on hate mongering on the social media platforms. The group, which studied the Bengaluru riots in detail, has said the pattern of Bengaluru riots was similar to the riots in Delhi and Sweden in both planning as well as execution, the study team said and wanted the Government to deal with the fund flow of the communal elements.

The committee, headed by former IAS officer Madan Gopal and had members drawn from among retired bureaucrats, advocates, journalists, social workers and academia, studied the recent Bengaluru riots and submitted a detailed report to Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa. The study group said that the hooligans were not just from outside, but even locals were involved. This points out to advance planning and clinical execution.

The recent Bengaluru riots saw hooligans attacking a Congress MLA, his nephew and damaging property. As many as 36 government vehicles, 300 private houses, several houses and other assets were damaged in the attacks. The loss has been pegged at Rs 15 crore.

The study team, which goes by the name “Citizens for Democracy” has demanded tough action against the communal arsonists and said that tough deterrence alone can prevent the recurrence of such incidents.