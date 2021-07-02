Expert Panel to A Fact Check on History Textbooks and Remove Misconceptions

New Delhi: The country should be at the forefront of school textbooks in India, according to Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, a BJP MP and chairman of the Education Ministry Committee. He stated to a leading news daily that India should be at the forefront of school textbooks with adequate representation for the 1975 Emergency and the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests.

The Parliamentary Committee is working to find prehistoric references in textbooks across the country, as well as to rectify historical era representations.

On this issue, the Parliamentary Standing Committee is collecting input from stakeholders as well as the general public. Teachers, students, and anyone interested in the issue have been asked to submit their ideas by June 30, but, owing to the second wave of Covid-19, experts were unable to do so. As a result, the House panel agreed to extend the deadline for submitting proposals until July 15. Students, teachers, and other professionals from throughout the country are encouraged to send their ideas in English or Hindi to this email by July 15.

The panel stated that the report was nearly finished, but that the deadline should be extended. On the other hand, the most recent note published by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat (Committee Section) includes changes to school textbooks. Prehistoric facts, the elimination of misconceptions about our national heroes from textbooks, and equal or proportionate references to all eras emphasizing Indian history and the role of great historical heroic women. Gargi, Maitreyi or Rani of Jhansi, Ram Channamma, Chand Bibi, and Jalkari Bhai are among the rulers on the list.