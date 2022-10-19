NEW DELHI: Senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge won the Congress presidential elections in 2022 as expected. He won the Congress presidential elections with 7,897 votes, while Shashi Tharoor got about 1,072 votes and around 416 votes were rejected.This was announced by Congress RS MP Madhusudan Mistry at the AICC HQ on Wednesday.

Shashi Tharoor wished the newly elected Mallikarjun Kharge all success. He also alleged that there were irregularities in the voting and his team suspected voter fraud in the state of UP. They alleged that there were delegates who were not present in the Lucknow area on the day of voting and their votes were cast. There were complaints from people about not being allowed to cast their votes since others had already cast their votes.

However, Shashi Tharoor wished the new Congress President and said that it was a great honour & a huge responsibility to be President of INC and wished Kharge all success in that task. It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues,& to carry the hopes& aspirations of so many well-wishers of Congress across India, he tweeted and shared his message. It is a great honour & a huge responsibility to be President of @INCIndia &I wish @Kharge ji all success in that task. It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues,& to carry the hopes& aspirations of so many well-wishers of Congress across India. pic.twitter.com/NistXfQGN1

