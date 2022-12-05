Exit Polls Verdict Out: Gujarat Goes to BJP, Himachal Pradesh May Spring Surprise

Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to retain power both in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls predicted.

Exit poll for Gujarat Assembly Election:

In the just concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, BJP is set to win the elections for a record seventh term while Congress appears to take a second position and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will open an account in PM Narendra Modi’s home state and will likely finish third, according to pollsters.

The TV9 Gujarati exit poll predicts BJP will likely win 125 to 130 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections. The party’s top leader Amit Shah had set a 140-seat target for the party. In 2018, the saffron party had won only 99 seats. Congress is expected to win 30-40 seats and AAP is predicted to win 3-5 seats.

Jan ki Baat exit poll says BJP will likely win anywhere between 117-140 seats, Congress will get 34-51 and AAP is expected to win 6-13 seats. The second and final phase of polling was conducted in Gujarat Assembly elections on Monday, December 5. Nearly 58.68 percent turnout was recorded till 5 pm.

Exit poll for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election:

In Himachal Pradesh too, BJP is predicted to win the elections despite the fact that the state traditionally votes out the ruling party. According to Times Now-ETG exit poll results, the saffron party will likely win 34-42 seats in the 68-member strong state Assembly. Congress is expected to finish second with 24 to 32 assembly seats.

Jan ki Baat exit poll predicts a close fight for BJP and Congress in Himachal Pradesh, however, the saffron party seems to have an advantage over the opposition party. The exit poll results show BJP is likely to win 32-40 seats while Congress is likely to win 27-34 seats.

