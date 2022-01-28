Ex Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's Pregnant Grand-daughter Commits Suicide in Bengaluru

In a shocking incident, Soundarya, the granddaughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was found dead in her apartment. She was the daughter of Yediyurappa's daughter Padmavathi.

As per the police, she was found hanging in her flat on Friday morning. Her body was taken to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru for Post mortem.

The tragedy took place in the High ground police station limits. It is learnt that Soundarya committed suicide when nobody was at home. Family members, who found her in that state, rushed her to Mallige hospital, by which time she had breathed her last. Doctors declared her brought dead.

It is being said that Soundarya was pregnant. She already had a 9 month old child. Soundrya was a doctor at MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru. As per preliminary investigation, Soundarya married in the year 2018. Personal issues and domestic problems are suspected to be the reason behind her suicide. The police has filed a case of unnatural death and investigating.

