Every Parliamentary Constituency Will Have Passport Seva Kendra: Centre

In 2017, the Government had announced that in order to bring passport services closer to people, the External Affairs Ministry will partner with the Department of Posts to open Passport Kendras at the Head Post Offices or Post Offices in the country called ‘Post Office Passport Seva Kendra’ (POPSK) in each Parliamentary constituency where there is no Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or POPSK, Union Minister of External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in a written reply to a question asked by the YSRCP RS member Vijayasai Reddy.

The Union minister said that there are currently a total of 521 passport centers functioning in the country. This includes 93 Passport Service Centers and 428 Post Office Passport Service Centers, he added.

In Andhra Pradesh state, Passport Service Centers or Post Office Passport Service Centers are providing passport services in 24 parliamentary constituencies, the Union Minister informed and added in the state, there are passport service centers working in Tirupati under Vijayawada Regional Passport Office jurisdiction, and in Visakhapatnam and Bhimavarm under the Visakhapatnam Regional Passport Office jurisdiction.