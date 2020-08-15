NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the National Digital Health Mission under which every Indian will get a health ID that will store the individual's medical records. In his I-Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said the Mission will help reduce problems in getting treatment in various health facilities in the country and herald a new revolution in the sector.

"From today, a big campaign is being launched in which technology will play a big role. The National Digital Health Mission is being launched today. This will bring a new revolution in India's health sector and it will help reduce problems in getting treatment with the help of technology," he said.

"Every Indian will be given a health ID. This health ID will work as each Indian's health account," Modi said.

Every test, disease and diagnosis, and medical reports along with medicines will be stored in every citizen's health ID. These health issues will be resolved through this National Digital Health Mission, Modi said while announcing the scheme.

The National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) comes under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

Dressed in his customary ''kurta pyjama'' and safa, the prime minister, in his nearly 90-minute address, dwelt at length on his ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat'' campaign as he gave a call for reducing imports and pushing exports of finished products in place raw material, saying the country will have to move forward with the mantra of ''Make in India'' as well as ''Make for World''.

Hailing ''corona warriors'', including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and sanitation workers who have been continuously fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the country will achieve victory over coronavirus with the resolve of its over 130 crore citizens.