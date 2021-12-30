Even Omicron Can't Stop Indians From Travelling for New Year

As per the latest reports, people in India are still willing to travel across the country and go to movie theatres with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly. Around 58% of Indians have travel plans this month till next year March and 14% have planned to go to movie theatres, as per a survey by LocalCircles.

Now consider India’s vast population. If 14 percent of citizens expect to travel to a theater/cinema to watch a movie in the next 60 days, and India's population is around 138 crores, this corresponds to around 19 crore people going to a theater to watch a movie in the next 60 days," according to the survey. This is a high number.

Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles added that the cinema halls could become a major issue. Given the level of risk, the government should keep a close eye on the situation. Both the state and central government must keep a watch and be ready to make an instant decision.

The moment there is a rise in cases or case of rising TPR, the theatres must be closed for the time being. This measure is necessary to stop the further spread. Recently Kerala imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till January 2.

Last week, the center even suggested that all non-essential travel be limited until the risk of Omicron is considerably reduced. It also requested that states implement nighttime curfews and other necessary restrictions.