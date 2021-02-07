Even Gods Cannot Catch Me: Rowdy Sheeter Challenges Mumbai Police; What Happened Next

A 26 year old man known as 'Khopdi' threw an open challenge to Mumbai Police stating the "Even God cannot catch me, forget about cops." And now, the interesting thing is that he was behind the bars. The person was identified as Pappu Harishchandra alias Khopdi.

Many cases have been registered against him at various police stations across Mumbai including Powai, Saki Naka, MIDC, and Aarey, etc. He was a resident of Powai area of Mumbai and he had been absconding since 2013. Recenlty, he sent a message to Mumbai cops and it read as, "Even god cannot catch me, forget about cops".

Police sub-inspector Ulhas Kholam said that, "The accused had given us a challenge. He had said that even god cannot catch him so forget about cops. We received a tip-off about the accused and managed to nab him."

“Even God cannot catch me, forget about cops” was the challenge this 26 y/o history sheeter conveyed to us through an informer.



"Even God cannot catch me, forget about cops" was the challenge this 26 y/o history sheeter conveyed to us through an informer.

Arrested by Aarey police and his robbery plans foiled, we hope his faith in God and the capability of police has been reinstated.

A trap was laid and police officials dressed in civil attire and managed to arrest Khopdi on Friday. A country made pistol and two live catridges have been recovered from the accused. He has been booked under various section of the IPC and Arms act.