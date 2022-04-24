NEW DELHI: In the wake of incidents where electric two-wheelers were catching fire, Ola Electric joined the list of companies to recall its two-wheelers from the market.

In a decision taken on Sunday, the company has decided to recall 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers, according to a company statement.

Earlier Okinawa Autotech had recalled over 3,000 units, while PureEV recalled around 2,000 units.

Ola Electric said its investigation into the fire incident on March 26, in Pune, is ongoing and a preliminary assessment found that it was an isolated one.

However, as a pre-emptive measure, we will be conducting a detailed diagnostic and health check of the scooters in that specific batch and therefore are issuing a voluntary recall of 1,441 vehicles.

Ola Electric stated that the scooters will be inspected by its service engineers and will go through diagnostics across all battery systems, thermal systems as well as safety systems.

Ola Electric said its battery systems comply with and are tested for AIS 156, the latest proposed standard for India, in addition to being compliant with the European standard ECE 136.

Over the past few weeks especially with the onset of summer, there have been widespread incidents of electric two-wheelers and batteries catching fire in various parts of the country. Taking these considerations the Union Government has decided to constitute a panel to examine why such incidents were happening and also warned companies that penalties would be levied for any form of negligence.

Within days of the E-bike battery explosion in which a man was killed and three others wounded, a similar accident involving an E-bike took place in Vijayawada in the State of Andhra Pradesh on Friday night. Sivakumar from Suryaraopet had recently bought an electric bike and had put the EV battery on overnight charging. The battery exploded in the wee hours while he was still sleeping with his wife and two children in the bedroom and the family was burnt in the accident. By the time, neighbours could shift the injured to the hospital, Sivakumar succumbed to his injuries while his wife’s condition is stated to be critical and the injured children are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Also Read: Overnight Charging: Electric Bike Battery Explosion Kills One, Injures Three in Vijayawada