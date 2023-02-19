Erode East Bypoll: Kamal Haasan To Campaign For DMK Candidate

CHENNAI: Actor-politician and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan will campaign for DMK-headed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovane as part of the Erode East bypoll campaign on Sunday.

This will be the first time Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is backing another party in an electoral contest since it has faced all polls, including the 2021 Assembly elections.



Elangovan is pitted against the AIADMK's K S Thennarasu while Seeman's Naam Tamizhar Katchi and actor Vijayakanth's DMDK candidates are also in the fray. According to the itinerary released by MNM here, Haasan will hold campaign meetings in five locations later on Sunday.

The Congress candidate, father of Thirumahan Everaa whose death recently necessitated the bypoll, had earlier met Haasan and sought support following which MNM decided to back the former TNCC president.

