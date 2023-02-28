EPFO Higher Pension Link, Form: How to Apply

Online application to apply for higher pension under Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has started. The EPFO has issued guidelines on higher pension in accordance with Supreme Court orders. Eligible employees and pensioners are required to fill up the application form and click the option 'higher pension'. For this, the EPFO has made a link available on the member portal.

Those who have retired after September 1, 2014 and are currently in service and are eligible for higher pension. They must register their details. They have given a deadline of May 3 to complete this process. However, those who retired before September 1, 2014 and who are eligible for higher pension and have been rejected by EPFO should submit the details along with the joint option by March 3. Meanwhile, the authorities have made it clear that if any eligible person does not give joint option, there will be no chance in future.

More and more people are opting for the higher pension link on the EPFO member portal. This increased the pressure on the server. And the EPFO's website has been slower than the normal with the screen freezing as there is a huge influx of people to the site causing heavy pressure on the server. Many people are getting an error message while opening the page on the website and clicking on the option registration link and application link.

Due to this both the employees and the owners are confused. This technical issue is causing problems for those who retired before September 1, 2014 and are eligible for higher pension.