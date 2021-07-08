EPFO: Get 1 Lakh in An Hour During Covid Emergency

In case of an emergency, an EPF member can withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh. In case the person is hospitalized and it is a case of emergency, they can get the medical advance. This is included for Covid19 patients as well. This will ease the entire procedure and reduce the wait time. The EPF member will not have to rely on the banks in case of an emergency.

This will help the citizens especially as the emergency cases of Coronavirus increased over time. If a person suddenly needs the money for the treatment of a Covid patient, EPFO members are now being offered an advance of Rs 1 lakh from their PF account. There will be no requirement of bills or proof, read the circular by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. The amount will be credited within an hour of the application submission.

Check out the major points from the Circular dated June 1, 2021