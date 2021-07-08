EPFO: Get 1 Lakh in An Hour During Covid Emergency
In case of an emergency, an EPF member can withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh. In case the person is hospitalized and it is a case of emergency, they can get the medical advance. This is included for Covid19 patients as well. This will ease the entire procedure and reduce the wait time. The EPF member will not have to rely on the banks in case of an emergency.
This will help the citizens especially as the emergency cases of Coronavirus increased over time. If a person suddenly needs the money for the treatment of a Covid patient, EPFO members are now being offered an advance of Rs 1 lakh from their PF account. There will be no requirement of bills or proof, read the circular by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. The amount will be credited within an hour of the application submission.
Check out the major points from the Circular dated June 1, 2021
-
If a patient is admitted to a Government hospital / public sector unit / CGJHS panel hospital for treatment, they can get a medical advance of up to Rs 1 lakh. In the case of a private hospital, an officer will examine the details before permitting the advance.
-
Either an employee or a family member will have to submit the application and details of the patient and the hospital they are admitted to. You need to apply for the medical advance. After approval, the money will be credited.
-
Mostly you will be receiving the money on the same day, in a couple of hours. It should be a working day or else, the advance will be received the next day.
-
The amount will be credited based on the request you made. You can apply for the advance to be credited to the salary account or given directly to the hospital. It is based on the application filed by the family member.