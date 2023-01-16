Ensure Party's Win in All 9 State Elections in 2023: BJP Chief Nadda at Executive Meet

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's two-day national executive meeting began in New Delhi on Monday and the party president JP Nadda, who will likely get re-elected as party chief, exhorted party leaders to work hard to win all the upcoming nine state elections this year before the 2024 parliamentary elections.

“2023 is very important for the BJP,” Nadda said in the party’s high-level meeting which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, key Union ministers, CMs and deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states.

Later, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing a media conference said JP Nadda said the party should win each of the nine state elections scheduled to be held this year.

“The BJP president said 2023 is very important. We have to fight and win nine state elections this year and then general elections in 2024,” RS Prasad told reporters here.

Sharing more details, Prasad said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the party members to strengthen the booths where the party is weak. He also said the BJP chief said that the party has so far strengthened 1.30 lakh booths in the country.

