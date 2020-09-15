Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, popularly referred to as 'Sir MV' was one of the finest engineers in India. Every year, M Visvesvaraya 's birthday, on September 15, is celebrated in India as the Engineer's Day. He was born into a Telugu family in 1861 at Muddenahalli near Chikkaballapur in Karnataka.

He served as the chief engineer and is responsible for the construction of Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore. He was awarded Bharat Ratna in 1955. He was an expert in irrigation techniques and flood disaster management. In the year 1917, Sir MV founded the Government Engineering College, now known as University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering.

Whatsapp Status, Facebook Messages:

Happy Engineer’s Day to all the Engineers. We salute your great ideas and innovations that have truly changed our lives.

May this day be the most memorable day for you with your manager asking you to complete two-day work within a day without mercy. Wishing you the greetings of your special day. Happy Engineers’ Day 2020.

We build the world (Civil Engineer), We build the magic world (Computer Engineer), We connect the world (Electronics & Communication Engineer), We are the powers of the world (Electrical Engineer)

We move the world (Mechanical Engineer), PROUD TO B AN ENGINEER.

Everybody says Engineering is so easy that it is just like walking in a park, But only Engineers know that park is called Jurassic Park, Happy Engineers Day

If you throw a stone at a busy road in India, it will either hit a dog or an engineer. Jokes apart, wishing you Happy Engineers’ Day.

You can be a Doctor and save lives. You can be a Lawyer and defend lives. You can be a Soldier and protect lives. But why to play with others lives? So we simply became engineers to screw up our own lives. Happy Engineers Day.

The World can’t Change us, But we can change the World!! We don’t have Books in Hand, but have revolutionary Ideas in Mind! We are the rarest common Race on Earth!! Meet us We are the ENGINEERS!!

Quotes:

At its heart, engineering is about using science to find creative, practical solutions. It is a noble profession. - Queen Elizabeth II

Software is a great combination of artistry and engineering. - Bill Gates

Science is about knowing; engineering is about doing. - Henry Petroski, American engineer

Architecture begins where engineering ends. - Walter Gropius, a German architect.

Successful engineering is all about understanding how things break or fail. - Henry Petroski, American engineer

“This job is a great scientific adventure. But it’s also a great human adventure”- Fabiola Gianotti, Higgs Boson

Best Memes:

Happy Engineers Day to All Indian Engineers💪💪 I Am a Mechanical Engineer#SpeakUpForEngineers

#EngineersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/wOyqBf8yDF — Lokesh manikandan (@Lokeshmanikand3) September 15, 2020

Turning Theories True..

Mastering Mystic Machines...

&

Fast Framing Future Fixtures. ..!

The Engineers are A class Apart.

Happy Engineers day to the builders of the Nation.#EngineersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/zPYLCMd0Fv — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) September 15, 2020

When a first-year engineering student says he will attend all the lectures.#EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/4R57J57gqR — Karan Talwar (@BollywoodGandu) September 15, 2018

1. Engineering colleges promising jobs

2. Engineering colleges providing jobs#EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/VkMsS27Lbc — APPURV GUPTA (@appurv_gupta) September 15, 2018