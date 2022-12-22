Emergence of Omicron Sub-variant BF.7 in India: 5 Major Updates

New Delhi: In view of spurt of Covid-19 infections in China, the Central government on Tuesday issued an advisory to all the State and Union Territories and asked them to send samples of all Covid-19 positive cases to INSACOG labs to track new variants, if any.

1. Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker have asked Parliament members to wear masks and follow social distancing in view of rising Covid-19 infections in several countries.

2. Congress said the Bharat Jodo Yatra will not be stopped. However, the party will practice all COVID-related guidelines. Earlier, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi and asked him to suspend the yatra.

3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the Covid-19 situation as the country has reported four cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 which is dominant in China. Meanwhile, hief Ministers of several states hold high-level meeting with respective health department officials to take stock of situation in view of the emergence of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 in the country.

4. Government has begun random RT-PCR sampling of passengers arriving at International airports in the country, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Lok Sabha on Thursday.

5. After detection of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 cases in the country, the major tourist attraction Taj Mahal in Agra is put on alert. Domestic and foreign visitors have to undergo a Covid test before visiting the historical monument.

