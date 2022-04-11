Elon Musk Won't Be Part Of Twitter Board, Says CEO Parag Agrawal

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal took to his Twitter and announced that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has decided not to join the Twitter board. He shared a note on his Twitter page that reads, "The Board and I had many discussions about Elon joining the board, and with Elon directly. We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks. We also believed that having Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he like all board members has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders was the best path forward. The board offered him a seat."

The note further reads, "We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks. We also believed that Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interest of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward. The board offered him a seat."

The Twitter CEO had announced on April 5 that Elon Musk is set to enter the board. Parag Agrawal tweeted, "I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board."

Also Read: ​And Bigg Boss Ultimate Winner is...