Elon Musk Ushers in Season of Layoffs in Twitter

Elon Musk, Twitter's CEO, has confirmed plans to start laying off employees. According to the New York Times, Musk "intended to begin laying off staff" at Twitter as early as Saturday.

According to reports, the officials directed some managers to draw up lists of staff to cut. Prior to Musk's acquisition of Twitter, there were predictions that he would lay off 75% of the workforce in the company.

The New York Times reports state, “Musk, who completed a USD 44-billion deal to buy Twitter on Thursday, has ordered the layoffs across the company, with some teams to be trimmed more than others." Furthermore, the scale of the layoffs at the company, employees around 7,500 people, could not be determined.

According to the NYT report, the layoffs at Twitter would take place before the November 1 deadline for employees to receive stock grants as part of their pay.

Mush took his Twitter and said, "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes". Retweeting the same Tweet Musk mentioned "To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies. Fresh baked bread & pastries are some of the great joys of life. Finally, the truth that carbs are amazing can be said on this platform!" with the hashtags "so brave" and "free speech".