Elon Musk Takes Charge of Twitter

Elon Musk has completed his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. Finally, Elon Mush has become the new chief of Twitter and as expected Musk began his journey in Twitter by firing top executives: CEO Parag Agrawal, the company’s legal head Vijaya Gadde, and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal. Earlier there was strong speculation that Musk will terminate CEO Parag Agrawal, the company’s legal head Vijaya Gadde, and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal as soon as he took charge of Twitter and speculation became true. Elon Musk terminated CEO Parag Agrawal, the company’s legal head Vijaya Gadde, and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal for misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the social media platform.

Musk has earlier noted that he would cut jobs by nearly 75% before buying Twitter. Musk has also said that he bought Twitter to "help humanity," not to make more money. The new Twitter Chief is similarly sensitive to "spam bots" in addition to the top executives like Agrawal and Gadde whom Musk publicly criticized the microblogging site. According to Musk, there are more spam and fake accounts on Twitter than there are actual users. The main reason why Musk had dropped out of the deal was that he wasn't getting accurate data on the number of spam accounts on Twitter. Since the acquisition was announced, Musk has stated that he wants Twitter to be a "free" platform where users can openly express their opinions without fear of consequences. Musk was particularly upset with ex-US President Donald Trump from the platform.

He had invited Trump to rejoin Twitter but his offer was politely declined. Musk has yet to reveal his plans for how he plans to run the company. He is also expected to share further details about clarity related to the job cuts.